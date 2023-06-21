Traders Purchase High Volume of Polestar Automotive Holding UK Call Options (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,489 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 8.4 %

PSNY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,510. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

