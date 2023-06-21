TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

