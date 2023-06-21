TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

TCRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 167,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,046. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 419.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TScan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 37,880 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at $99,624.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

