UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582,094 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 2.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of UBS Group worth $503,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 726,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,224. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

