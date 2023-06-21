Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading 1.3% Higher

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.60). Approximately 1,036,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,125,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.40 ($1.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.40. The company has a market cap of £589.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.