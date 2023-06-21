US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.20

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.20 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54.20 ($0.69), with a volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.10 ($0.72).

US Solar Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.21.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

