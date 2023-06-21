Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stake Boosted by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises 2.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

OUNZ stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.