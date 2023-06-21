VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.71

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 1678200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,477,000.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.