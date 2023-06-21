Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 96,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 161,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,151. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average of $154.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

