Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,081. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

