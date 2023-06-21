Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,333 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $75.27. 190,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,198. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.