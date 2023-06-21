Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,584. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $236.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.21.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

