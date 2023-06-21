Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

