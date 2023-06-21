Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 9.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,226. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

