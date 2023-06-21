Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

