Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.