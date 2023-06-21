Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 112,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 134,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average of $202.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

