Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $97,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average is $139.86.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

