Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

