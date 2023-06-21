Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Velan Company Profile

Velan, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of industrial valves for use in industry applications. Its products include gate, globe and check valves, quarter-turn valves, cryogenic valves, HF acid valves, bellows seal valves, and steam traps. The company was founded by A. K. Velan in 1950 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

