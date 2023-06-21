Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells 5,893 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Muna Bhanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $39,875.49.

Veracyte Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 492,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,314. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 32.3% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 139.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

