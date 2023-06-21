VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Financial Analysis

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87% CACI International 5.57% 13.60% 6.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.67 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.80 CACI International $6.20 billion 1.21 $366.79 million $15.70 21.01

This table compares VerifyMe and CACI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VerifyMe and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 CACI International 0 0 4 0 3.00

VerifyMe currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 216.92%. CACI International has a consensus price target of $338.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given VerifyMe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than CACI International.

Summary

CACI International beats VerifyMe on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

