Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $227.94

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.94 and last traded at $227.44, with a volume of 642770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

