Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 195,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 644,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

VIST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.58 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 48.01%. Research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Kensington Investments B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $195,750,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,875,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,872 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,857,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

