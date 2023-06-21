VRES Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, VRES has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,113.66 or 1.00137938 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 64.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

