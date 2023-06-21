VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VRES has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018268 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014209 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,535.83 or 0.99810426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 64.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars.

