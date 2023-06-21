Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00010555 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $88.50 million and $5.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.12407582 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,681,899.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

