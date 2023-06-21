Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $40.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,878 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $40,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 546,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,457. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

