Wanchain Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.62 million and $692,843.18 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00042259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00030549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,704,736 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

