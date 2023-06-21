Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,114 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 135,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,036. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

