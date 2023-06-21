Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 583.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 13.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741,453 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

