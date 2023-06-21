Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

