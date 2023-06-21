White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,361.50

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,361.50, but opened at $1,388.86. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,388.86, with a volume of 2,957 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,415.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

