Williams Financial LLC Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $176,765,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,603,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

