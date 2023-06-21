Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of WLFC opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $282.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.54 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $652,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

Featured Articles

