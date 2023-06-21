WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,205,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BILS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 174,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,918. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.05 and a 52 week high of $99.77.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

