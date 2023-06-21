WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,152 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.