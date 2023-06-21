WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,409 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.45. 2,097,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,903,864. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

