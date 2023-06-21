Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Woodstock Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSFL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 16.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 8,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Woodstock Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Woodstock

Woodstock Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides securities brokerage and investment banking services in the United States. It offers full service commission and fee-based money management services to individual and institutional investors. The company sells stocks, mutual funds, bonds, managed accounts, and other investment advisory and financial planning products and services through a network of independent contractor registered representatives to retail clients; and variable annuities and life insurance products through independent contractors and broker network to retail clients and consumers.

