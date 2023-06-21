Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $38,320,705. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Workday Stock Up 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Workday by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $223.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.61. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $226.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

