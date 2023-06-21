Worth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1,395.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,655 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 6,161,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,996,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

