Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 47,199 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,199 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield accounts for 2.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJB. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 2.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the fourth quarter worth about $4,000,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. 53,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

