Worth Asset Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Willome John acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,464. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

