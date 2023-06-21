Worth Asset Management LLC Has $877,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 272.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.32. 2,436,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,804. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

