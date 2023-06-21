Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $390,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. 207,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,452. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

