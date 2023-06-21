WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $283.25 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.25 million and $10.48 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02831118 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

