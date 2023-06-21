XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $45.07 million and $325,109.13 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,006.12 or 0.99985600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00352023 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $378,510.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

