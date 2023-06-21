Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:YRD opened at $2.65 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yiren Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

