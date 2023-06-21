Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Norfolk Southern in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the railroad operator will earn $14.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.80. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $13.36 per share.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSC. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

NYSE:NSC opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.81. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

