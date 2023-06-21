Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $348.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $277.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

